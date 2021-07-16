Luis Carpizo reinforcement of the Contestants speaks

Telemundo The new reinforcements of Exatlon USA

The last weeks of the fifth season of EXATLON United States have been quite unexpected with all kinds of situations between the contestants, including the arrival of new reinforcements to both teams.

In addition to the incorporation of Génesis Romero and Diana Juarez, for Contendientes and celebrities, Luis Carpizo and Dennis Hernández came from the gentlemen’s side.

And after taking his first steps on the EXATLON circuits with the Blues team, Luis Carpizo not only demonstrated enormous power over his rival, Dennis Hernández, by beating him 3 times, but he also launched some very harsh comments against his rival, who qualified as not being one of the best athletes.

Carpizo, who is a college football player, and also a fitness model, spoke with great honesty about the emotion that his first triumphs produced, but said that he hoped to face the greats of reality, because as he stressed, Dennis Hernández is not.

The EXATLON account on Instagram presented a video in which the program’s host questions the athlete about how he felt competing against Hernández and what his feelings were in the midst of the fight with his opponent.

“Luis Carpizo mentions being ready to face the best and most experienced #ExatlonEEUU competitors. We will be attentive to his performance, ”said the Telemundo show on his Instagram, where the Mexican Carpizo was sincere.

“The truth is that (I felt) a lot of emotion. I had never made a circuit and it was cool. It was quite challenging ”, the new EXATLON participant began by saying. Denisse put up quite a bit of resistance. It felt pretty good, but I know it’s a taste. It remains to face the good guys, the good guys, the good guys, already with a lot of experience ”.

After the statements of Carpizo, the Mexican from the city of San Diego, received all the support from the Blues, who did not hesitate to express their confidence.

“Let’s go with everything Luis, show how warrior you are. 👊🏼🔥💪🏼💙💙💙 ”,“ Let my contenders fight for the fortress 💙💙💙💙💙🔵🔵🔵💯💯💯💯💙💙💙💙💙💙 ”,“ 💙 With all Luis! ”,“ You are from the best ”, were some of the comments made by today’s Carpizo fans on Instagram.

The Bronco also spoke about how uncomfortable it has been for him to get to the cabin, especially because of the quality of the beds, but he said that he is between his eyebrows that his team wins the Fortress to enjoy the honeys of that place.

