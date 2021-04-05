Luis Arráez left the pitch due to an apparent injury

The Venezuelan utility, Luis Arráez, had to leave the pitch for the Twins Minnesota against the Detroit Tigers, this for an apparent injury in the continuity of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

The Twins in the second inning they allowed Luis Arráez take his turn, run, and even score in the run after Nelson Cruz’s Grand Slam, but after that an apparent injury (chest) led his team to take him out of the game against the Tigers in the Big leagues.

Here is the report:

Luis Arraez is out of the game with an apparent injury after Rocco Baldelli and trainer Michael Salazar came out to look at him last inning. Arraez initially stayed in the game, drawing a walk and coming around to score. But now Willians Astudillo has replaced him at third base. – Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) April 5, 2021

Even part of the technical staff of the Twins reviewed Luis Arráez and they let him continue, but as a precaution to one injury more serious, he was replaced by his compatriot Willians Astudillo, who entered as third base in this fourth game of the MLB 2021.

With the injury by Josh Donaldson, Twins have relied on the work of Luis Arráez as a solid source of batting average and optimal defensive skills, but this unforeseen they wanted to attack quickly to avoid a possible shipment to the disabled list of the MLB.

Arráez started the hot season with a .538 average and seven hits in 13 at-bats, no doubt wanting the Twins other than one injury serious that of the Venezuelan player.