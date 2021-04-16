Luis Arraez continues on and was vital against the Red Sox

The Venezuelan Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins continues on with the wood in the 2021 season of the Big leagues. Today before Red Sox.

Few people believed when José Alfredo Otero wrote in ElFildeo that Luis Arraez could be the MVP of the American League, the owners of the keyboard, brought out their opinions on the MLB and the player.

Today April 15, Luis Arraez split it with the Twins before Red Sox, who was the victim of the Venezuelan by going 5-4 in the Big leagues.

Arraez, He has an average this season of .326, with eight RBIs and one home run. His numbers have been above what many fans of the MLB they expected.

However, Luis Arraez has been a shower this season and has contributed to different victories for his team in the MLB.

It should be noted that Venezuelans continue to have good presentations in the Big leagues, as Freddy Galvis, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Pablo Sandoval hit home runs earlier today on the Big Show.