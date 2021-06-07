Luis Arias defeats Jarrett Hurd in mega war

Luis Arias backed up his pre-fight talk this time. An aggressive Arias stunned former 154-pound champion Jarrett Hurd by split decision in a 10-round middleweight game on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard at Hard Rock Stadium. Arias hit hard right hands throughout their fight and made good on his promise to draw Hurd into the kind of fight that benefited Arias, who first fought respected Cuban coach Ismael Salas in his corner.

Judge John Rupert scored his fight 95-93 for Hurd, but it was disallowed by judges Mark Streisand (97-93) and Toby Tamarkin (96-93), who credited Arias for winning. Arias, 30, a Milwaukee native, was 0-2-1 in his previous three bouts. After losing decisions to Daniel Jacobs and Luke Keeler and fighting for a 12-round draw with Gabe Rosado, Arias produced the biggest win of his career in his first fight with Mayweather’s promotional company.

Arias, 30 (19-2-1, 9 KOs) battled from a cut to his right eye and fatigue in the second half of their entertaining encounter. He then admitted that Hurd “buzzed” him in later rounds and could have knocked him out if he had been more aggressive.

Hurd, 30 (24-2, 16 KOs), of Accokeek, Maryland, lost for the second time in his last three fights. Julian Williams upset him in May 2019 by winning the IBF, IBO and WBA 154-pound championships. Arias attacked Hurd with a forehand after the midpoint of the 10th and final round. Later on the 10th, Arias caught Hurd with two more right hands that appeared to hurt Hurd, who held him to avoid further damage.

Arias slipped on the wet canvas and fell less than 10 seconds in the ninth round. Arias fell again just 25 seconds into the ninth round. Referee Chris Young appeared to call that a knockdown, but an angry Arias complained that he clearly lost his balance.

In the middle minute of the ninth round, Arias hit Hurd with a left hand just after Hurd landed a right hand. Hurd retreated after absorbing that shot. Arias’s slashing right hand landed almost in the middle of the eighth round. Arias attacked Hurd with another right hand with just under 30 seconds to go that round.

Arias got off Hurd’s low left hand with about 1:25 for the seventh round. Hurd was warned, Arias took a short break, and the action resumed fairly quickly. Almost as soon as they got together again, however, Hurd hit Arias low again, with another left hand. Arias took another short break after Hurd was warned and they met again. A hard right hand from Arias landed with about 35 seconds to go in the seventh round.

Hurd landed two strong punches within 50 seconds of the sixth round. Hurd buzzed a rapidly exhausting Arias by landing a right to the side of his head in the final minute of the sixth round, causing Arias to hold him and move.

Arias caught Hurd with a flush right late in the sixth round. A combination of right and left by Arias landed just 30 seconds into the fifth round. Another right-left combination from Arias landed just past the mark midway through the fifth round.

Arias nailed Hurd with a short left hook with about 55 seconds remaining in the fifth round. Arias appeared to tire later in the fifth round, but landed three power shots just before the bell rang. Hurd and Arias traded strong 1:20 left hooks in the fourth round. An Arias right hand knocked Hurd off balance with 1:20 left in the fourth round.

Hurd landed with a right uppercut later in the fourth round, but ate Arias’s right hand before and after landing that shot. An Arias left hook backed Hurd with about 50 seconds to go in the third round. An Arias right hand appeared to open a cut over Hurd’s left eye late in the third round. Arias fought with a sense of urgency in that third round due to the cut he sustained over his right eye in the second round.

Arias hit Hurd with a right uppercut and then a right to the side of his head about 45 seconds into the third round. Arias then pushed Hurd back against the ropes and landed hard to the right and then to the left. Arias drilled Hurd with a 1:10 right hand in the second round. Arias landed with two more rights to the side of Hurd’s head after the middle of the second round. One of Hurd’s right hands opened a cut over Arias’s right eye later in the second round, but Arias attacked Hurd with a left hook that knocked him off balance late in that round.

Arias slipped on a wet canvas early in the second round, when it started to rain much harder than Sunday night. The ring and its surrounding area were covered, but not enough for the canvas to remain completely dry. The workers wiped the ring as well as possible with towels and the action resumed a few minutes later. Arias hit a forehand with 1:15 to go in the first round, but Hurd kept going. Arias also landed a left to Hurd’s body in the last minute of the first round.