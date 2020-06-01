In the house of Luis Alberto Santana, in the San Carlos de La Romana neighborhood, only sadness was breathed, his mother saw for the first time the photo of who cut the dreams of his son, identified as Rodolfo Jean Felipe “Nonito”, reproduced in the networks, after being published in the digital version of this newspaper, in a report that has gone viral.

It was definitely not the best of days for Francis Berenice Abraham Ballete, mother of Luis Alberto, 20 years old, however he appreciates the comments and claims of justice by netizens, so that Jean Felipe is prosecuted, lamenting that a foreigner of Haitian origin, commit a criminal action against your son, someone with so many dreams.

Last Friday, May 8, the 20-year-old went to the grocery store to buy a soft drink, when he was surprised by Nonito and a cousin, who is his neighbor. One grabbed him and another threw several machetes, one of which hit his left hand, which was severed.

Santana was a baseball player with a good future before the incident, he was even selected to be seen by several major league teams, including Baltimore and Atlanta, at the Boca Chica complexes and at the Gautier batey in San Pedro de Macorís.

He had been training at the stadium next to Francisco Micheli, at the hands of Frank Ortíz. She longed to help her poor mother, buy her a house, and crown her other longings.

When asked about the origin of the outcome, Luis Alberto, who recovers at home and does not always have the same state of mind for obvious reasons, does not hesitate.

“I was always pretty, well changed. It was out of envy ”, exclaims Santana, who revealed that his executioner one day threatened to rob him and that he had it in store, without provoking him.

It was barely seven months after moving to the San Carlos sector, next to Nonito’s mother. He mentions Soriano as a listener who has taken an interest in his baseball conditions.

“I must go ahead. Life goes on. I thank God because he gave me more days to live and I am alive ”, he maintains when talking to LISTIN DIARIO about his situation after what happened. Before San Pedro, he spent about 14 years in San Juan de la Maguana.

His mother Francis Berenice, worked as a domestic in a villa in Central Romana, but after what happened to her son, she has not returned to work, to stay in his care. Their scarce resources are a limitation, but the worst is the dreams that have been truncated, by criminal action, without justification and viciously.

A detainee and a fugitive

Last Saturday the authorities arrested Rodolfo Jean Felipe, alias Nonito, 25, in the municipality of Consuelo, who was at large after cutting off Luis Alberto Santana’s left hand. So far the whereabouts of the cousin who was involved in the incident are unknown.

Jean Felipe will be brought to court this week, authorities confirmed.

The future

The future from now on is uncertain for Luis Alberto before the limitation.

The young man was dedicated to playing baseball, in which he had encrypted his goals and had friends like pitcher José Rafael Díaz (El Butti) and Sandy Ramírez, with whom he knows and has shared.