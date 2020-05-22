Ídolo Alvirrubro has a wide career in titles for the club and also made a career as a coach

Former player and former coach of Bangu, Luís Alberto died on the morning of this Thursday, 21, at the age of 77, in Rio de Janeiro. He had been hospitalized since April 13 at Eduardo Rabello Hospital, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone. The body will be veiled and buried tomorrow at the Irajá Cemetery, in the North Zone.

According to information from family members, Luis Alberto was hospitalized after presenting respiratory complications caused by Alzheimer’s disease, which he struggled for seven years. His condition worsened and he did not resist. COVID-19 hypothesis has been ruled out.

As a native of Banguense, Luis Alberto lived his whole life in the neighborhood with his family. At the age of 22 he was part of the historic Carioca champion team of 1966, which applied 3-0 at Flamengo in the troubled final held at Maracanã. Their list of titles with Bangu also includes the Tournament Beginning of 1963, the Tournament of Champions of 1967, the Quadrangular Tournament of Campinas of 1968 and the Tournament Romeu Dias Pinto of 1972.

Luis Alberto played for Bangu in 308 matches and was the tenth player who most wore the alvirrubra shirt. As a coach, he trained Bangu from 1977 to 1978 and in 1997. His coaching career was also highlighted at Tupi-MG, where he twice won the title of Minas Gerais champion in 1985 and 1987. Bangu declared official mourning.

