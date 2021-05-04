Luis Advíncula turns 100 games, one of Rayo’s record signings

More than half in Second

Luis Advíncula, Peruvian international right back of Rayo Vallecano, became a centenary with the Spanish team when he played this Monday the Second Division match against CE Sabadell at the Nova Creu Alta stadium that resulted in the defeat of the Vallecanoes (2 -0).

Advíncula, 31, came to Rayo in 2018, first on loan from Mexican Tigres, who transferred him to Rayo the following season for 3 million euros, with whom he signed for three seasons. This operation was one of the most expensive signings in the history of the Rayista entity.

His presentation, on July 31, 2018, aroused much expectation and was one of the most massive that is remembered in the Madrid club, which saw how the stands of its Sports City were filled with compatriots wearing the Peruvian flag and the colors of the South American country.

Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino: the most valuable Peruvian footballers

22 Wilder Cartagena | CD Godoy Cruz | Market value: € 800 thousand

& copy imago images

Data as of April 22, 2021

21 Miguel Araujo | FC Emmen | Market value: € 900 thousand

& copy imago images

19 Paolo Guerrero | SC International | Market value: € 1 M

& copy imago images

19 Marcos López | San José Earthquakes | Market value: € 1 M

& copy imago images

16 Carlos Zambrano | Boca Juniors | Market value: € 1.2 M

& copy imago images

16 Luis Advíncula | Rayo Vallecano | Market value: € 1.2 M

& copy imago images

16 Sergio Peña | FC Emmen | Market value: € 1.2 M

& copy imago images

14 Anderson Santamaría | Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy imago images

14 Miguel Trauco | AS Saint-Étienne | Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy imago images

12 Cristian Benavente | CSR Charleroi | Market value: € 1.8 M

& copy imago images

12 Alexander Callens | New York City FC | Market value: € 1.8 M

& copy imago images

10 Christian Cueva | Al-Fateh | Market value: € 2 million

& copy imago images

10 Andy Polo | Portland Timbers | Market value: € 2 M

& copy imago images

8 Pedro Gallese | Orlando City SC | Market value: € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

8 Yoshimar Yotún | CD Cruz Azul | Market value: € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

7 Edison Flores | DC United | Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

6 Gianluca Lapadula | Benevento Calcio | Market value: € 4 million

& copy imago images

5 Luis Abram | CA Velez Sarsfield | Market value: € 6.8 M

& copy imago images

3 Raúl Ruidíaz | Seattle Sounders FC | Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

3 Pedro Aquino | Club America | Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

2 André Carrillo | Al-Hilal Saudi FC | Market value: € 8.5 M

& copy imago images

1 Renato Tapia | RC Celta de Vigo | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

28 matches in First of Luis Advíncula

Since his incorporation, Advíncula has been the owner of Rayo’s right-back, with whom he has added 100 official matches (28 in First, 67 in Second and 5 in Copa del Rey) in which he has scored three goals, one of them historic ( June 10, 2020) against Albacete, being the first in the Spanish championship after the three-month break due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 100 games with Rayo, Advíncula has started 86 times, seeing 22 yellow cards and three red cards. Since his arrival at Rayo, Advíncula has seen its market value decline. In 2018 its price was 3 million euros and currently it is 1.2.

Homepage