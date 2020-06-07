The presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and allied forces, Luis Abinader, proposed today to all the political, economic, religious and social forces in the country that the Summit for Unity and Recovery be a permanent space for consultation to make it a reality the promise of a true participatory democracy, and thus guarantee the constant participation of organized society in public decision-making.

“Perhaps many thought that the Summit ends today. Well, it is not so, we are not here to close the Summit, but to recognize it, accept it and embrace it and open it, that will be, I solemnly promise, “one of the distinctive characteristics of the Government of Change,” he stressed.

The Summit reached that conclusion as a result of the proposal that Abinader made on March 18 to the government and society to work together to respond to the health, economic and social effects caused in the country by the impact of the Coronavirus, agenda in the which included the conclusion of the electoral calendar that concludes with the next congressional and presidential elections.

In the discussions and proposals to define the Summit agenda, more than 3,100 organizations from all over the country and from abroad participate, including the National Council of Private Enterprise, ANJE, the Association of Industries, ASONAHORES, CODOMPYME, the Free Zones Association , SD-Chamber of Commerce, ACOPROVI, CODOPYME, as well as academic, religious, social movement and institutional defense entities, among others,

“Our country will live its best times in this way, because we will recover our values; We will again be motivated by the common good and not by greed; implementing policies aimed at the advancement of Dominicans and Dominicans, and not only for the benefit of a privileged few.

“That is the promise of democracy; but if we want to achieve it, we must learn from past mistakes, so as not to repeat them again. We need to be more capable so that we are not deceived again and again by those who have caused us so much harm, ”he said.