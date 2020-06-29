The spin-off of ‘Love is forever’ is already preparing its return to Atresplayer Premium with new episodes. ‘#Luimelia’, the innovative series based on the characters of Luisita and Amelia, will start rolling its second and third season shortly after the success of the first installment on the Atresmedia payment platform. But it won’t take us long to know how this endearing love story evolves.

Paula Usero and Carol Rovira in ‘#Luimelia’

According to FormulaTV, the series ‘#Luimelia’ will premiere its second season before the end of the summer of 2020, again offering a weekly installment to Atresplayer Premium subscribers. Once again, Carol Rovira and Paula Usero will take the lead in this exclusive production of the platform, produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with DiagonalTV, which features Diana Rojo and Borja Glez. Santaolalla as screenwriters and, the latter, also in the direction.

Luisita and Amelia’s love story continues to be a viral phenomenon. Not only in its version in 2020 with ‘#Luimelia’, also in its daily deliveries through ‘Amar es para siempre’. According to the Kantar Media study, It is the most commented fiction on Twitter in 2019 with more than 517,000 tweets. The volume of tweets for the daily series increased by more than 1,000% between season 6 and season 7, thanks to the love story centered on the two protagonists of ‘#Luimelia’.

Exclusive content

Atresmedia continues betting on exclusive content on its Atresplayer Premium platform, which already has 235,000 subscribers, with productions like ‘#Luimelia’, ‘El nudo’, ‘Veneno’, ‘Benidorm’, ‘La valla’, ‘Let’s say I speak of Sabina’, ‘Paca la Piraña, tell me?’ and, soon, the return of ‘Physics or Chemistry’ in a miniseries format.