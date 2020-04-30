Luigi’s Mansion 3, one of the best Nintendo Switch titles of 2019, continues to expand its gaming options. Announcing your multi-game pack, focused on local and online multiplayer game, led us to know that the additional content that would be added in Two parts. The first, that would arrive in the past month of March, introduced us three mini-games and three exclusive costumes for the challenge tower, which in turn would bring three new exclusive game floors (one themed for each suit). However, the second part had no date set beyond his arrival before the summer of 2020 … until today. And is that The long-awaited second downloadable content pack for Luigi’s Mansion 3 is now available to be added to our console.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 dresses up at home

In this second pack of downloadable content we add three other exclusive costumes (with their respective special plants), as well as three new mini games to play Luigi against Luigi in local mode. The three suits, called The amazing Luigi, Paleontoluigi and Luigi bucanero, allow us to visit the floors that coincide with our theme when we play at the Tower of Challenges. Thus, if we are lucky, we will be able to demonstrate our skill (or fear) in the magic suites, the museum of supernatural history and «El salmonente» each, in addition, with ghosts themed for the occasion.

In the case of mini-games, we can face our friends and family in the new Dark Hockey with the help of Succionaentes GOM-1L, go through an obstacle course while we get all the coins we can in the Floating delusion, or participate in the fair price The right measure, where we will have to try to get as close as possible to the number that marks the giant scale while we face the ghosts and dodge bombs.

Are you ready to participate in all the new challenges that make their way to Luigi and Gomiluigi? We also! For this reason, you will soon have our opinion on the Luigi’s Mansion 3 multigame pack here, on NextN. Do not miss it!

