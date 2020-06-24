Oklahoma City Thunder has announced the allocation of a multi-year contract to the rookie Luguentz Dort. The terms have not been disclosed, but it appears that it will receive a substantial improvement in its emoluments.

Dort has completed a great campaign and will surely be an important part of Billy Donovan’s rotation in the NBA restart. The guard has played an average of 22 minutes per game and has had great moments in defense. When he started, the Thunder won 76% of their games (16-5), indicating that he was an important player.

The Canadian signed a two-way contract last July, after playing a season with Arizona State and it seems that his career in the best league in the world continues on the right foot.