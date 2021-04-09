Lugo de LaLiga Smartbank: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/08/2021

On at 20:53 CEST

SPORT.es

LaLiga Smartbank it is being absolutely enjoyable and fast-paced. Thus, the season continues with this day 34 with crazy results, a seeded with three contenders struggling to stay at the top of the table while their other three pursuers also hold strong hopes of fighting for promotion positions. direct to any stumbling block of the enemy. Even so, it seems that Espanyol and Mallorca (first and second respectively) maintain a fairly comfortable advantage compared to their main rivals. In these circumstances, this day they will face Mallorca against Lugo at the Iberostar Estadi, in Palma de Mallorca.

The local complex is located in the second position with 65 points. While, for their part, visitors are in the seventeenth place, with 36 points.

Both teams will begin their battle to take home all three points on Sunday. April 11 at 18:15. Likewise, as the matches can only be held without an audience, it can also be enjoyed through Mitele Plus and Movistar LaLiga with the relevant subscription to these platforms.