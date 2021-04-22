Lugo de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021 at 2:42 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36, this Saturday the meeting between the Ponferradina and the Lugo, scheduled to function in The Toralín.

Thus, the squad led by Jon Perez Bolo will attend the game after registering a draw with Leganés (1-1), a draw with Fuenlabrada (0-0), a defeat against Girona (3-1) and a draw with Logroñés (2-2). Thus, they are located in the position number 8 of the classification, where they are found with fifty points and -1 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Luis Sampedro is positioned in the twentieth place of the classification, adding 36 points and -15 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Alcorcón (3-1), a defeat against Mallorca (2-0), a defeat against Malaga (1-0) and a loss against Las Palmas (6-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of the Ponferradina and the Lugo of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36 will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.