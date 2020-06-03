No one imagined 3 months ago that the continued growth experienced by electric mobility was going to suddenly stop. But the reality is that the difficult situation caused by the coronavirus has strongly affected the sale of electric cars. An unprecedented stage that requires exceptional measures.

And that is precisely what LugEnergy has done. The company specialized in the installation of charging points for electric vehicles has announced the launch of the promotion #LugEnergySuma in order to revive the sector and reverse the low sales of electric cars during the pandemic.

For this reason, LugEnergy will offer starting next Monday, June 8, 50 installations of charging points at a price of 999 euros (VAT included) regardless of the difficulty. Significantly reducing installation costs is your action plan so that the charging point is not an impediment to betting on the electric car.

It is a closed price that includes the brand’s recharging point V2C and the installation itself in a private or community garage, regardless of the meters between the garage space and the meter. In addition, the promotion also includes the box of protections to charge the electric vehicle safely and the bulletin or Certificate of Electrical Installation.

“In a difficult moment like the one we are going through throughout society, LugEnergy wants to add. Add for electric mobility. Adding up so that this situation does not stop the great advance that sustainable mobility was experiencing, so necessary today to care for the planet. Therefore, we launched this campaign so that the user saves between 500 and 1,000 euros regarding the usual price of an installation “, highlights Gonzalo Pastor, Commercial Director of LugEnergy.

In addition, Pastor also highlights that the #LugEnergySuma promotion is a token of appreciation for the great reception they received at another very difficult time. “We were born in 2008, just at the beginning of the great economic crisis. We have grown thanks to the trust of all users and, now that we are reliving another difficult stage, we want to return that trust and affection by contributing our grain of sand“Adds Pastor.

It is very difficult to formulate hypotheses for the future when one advances with small steps towards the new normality. In the same way in sustainable mobility. The 70% decline in sales of electric cars during the pandemic is added to the indefinite deferment of subsidies for the acquisition of electric cars (Plan Moves). Now more than ever, that effort is needed to slow the decline of the sector before COVID-19.

