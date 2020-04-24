Uruguayan Diego Lugano, São Paulo’s institutional relations superintendent, said he had already studied the Corinthians Democracy movement and had a homosexual player as a teammate. The information was published on Friday by the Argentine website Infobae.

“Corinthians is my biggest rival here (in Brazil). Socrates was a phenomenon, a beast as a player. It was a very particular moment in Brazilian society,” explained Lugano, who added: “(Socrates) had a way of expressing himself, a remarkable charisma and social concern “.

The Corinthians Democracy, led by Sócrates, Raí’s brother, who works alongside Lugano on the São Paulo board, however, was not unanimous. The tricolor superintendent explains that he analyzed the “two sides of the coin”.

“I also listened to Emerson Leão, a strong personality, who was part of Democracy. He said that Corinthians Democracy was very beautiful, but they wouldn’t let him train. It’s true, democracy was very beautiful to decide everything, but if six suddenly wanted training, and ten didn’t, wouldn’t you? The story is very romantic, Socrates is a phenomenon in a very special social and political context (Brazilian military dictatorship), but, well, we have to give the necessary dimension “, he concluded.

Regarding having played alongside a homosexual teammate, Lugano said, without revealing the period and the club where they played together, to be aware that football is a macho environment and that he saw the situation naturally.

“I had a homosexual partner and there was controversy at first, but it depends a lot on the conduct. If you are efficient, if you are a good person, do your job and do not harm anyone, it doesn’t matter (sexual orientation). Football is theoretically a macho environment. , I believe that we all had an experience of having shared (the work) with some homosexual player. Who does the best of his life to be happy. I see it very naturally “, he concluded.

