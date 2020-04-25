Diego Lugano, a former defender and now superintendent of institutional relations for São Paulo, said he was a fan of Socrates, a former Corinthians player, and had knowledge of Corinthian Democracy. However, the information provided by him last Friday did not please commentator Walter Casagrande, from TV Globo, one of the ambassadors of the initiative in the 1980s.

In an interview with the Argentine website Infobae, the Uruguayan said that Corinthian Democracy was “romanticized” and that, having heard “both sides of the coin”, he has an opinion formed. For those who do not know, the initiative was a busy one started in the 80s at Corinthians by a group of players, among them Sócrates and Casagrande, with the purpose of athletes participating in the club’s decisions, remembering that, at that moment, Brazil was experiencing a military dictatorship.

– Corinthians is my biggest rival here (in Brazil). Socrates was a phenomenon, a beast as a player. It was a very particular moment in Brazilian society. History also has its particularities, the coin always has both sides. He had a way of expressing himself, a charisma and a remarkable social concern – started Lugano to the site.

– I also listened to Emerson Leão, a strong personality, who was part of Democracy. He said that Corinthian Democracy was very beautiful, but that they would not let him train. It is true, democracy is very beautiful to decide everything, but if suddenly six wanted to train and ten did not, wouldn’t they leave you? The story is very romantic, Socrates is a phenomenon in a very special social and political context, but, well, we have to give it the necessary dimension – he added.

That would be the other side of the coin that he explained initially. At that time, Emerson Leão was a goalkeeper for Corinthians and a great critic of the movement. Although he said that he studied Corinthian Democracy a lot, however, the information passed in the interview did not please one of its greatest exponents, Walter Casagrande.

Democracia Corinthiana was marked by the second São Paulo championship (1982/1983), with Sócrates, Casagrande, Zenon & Cia (credit: O Globo)

– It is very strange to hear someone talk about Corinthian Democracy without having any property and without any knowledge about the movement. This is one of the problems of opportunistic people, before talking about someone or anything, they should be better informed – said the commentator to the Globoesporte.com website.

– Well, in the case of Leão, with whom I have a great relationship, I can say that he does not think that the movement was democratic and was manifesting and manifesting today in this sense. Now I just want to clarify that people should listen only to those who have knowledge about the issues, and not a person completely unprepared and without any property to talk about Democracy in Corinthians – he concluded.

