Up to 22,000 full-time jobs are at risk in Lufthansa, as announced by the German airline after a meeting with the main unions representing the staff to negotiate a savings program.

The group’s goal, however, is to minimize layoffs by resorting to resources such as reduction of working hours and other savings measures, according to Chief of Staff Michael Niggeman, according to German media, as reported by Efe.

“Without a significant reduction in personnel costs during the crisis we will lose the opportunity to get out of the crisis with a better restart and we risk that the Lufthansa group will emerge clearly weakened from the crisis, “said Niggeman.

In a statement released to the media, the UFO cabin staff union stressed that for the airline sector “a successful restart” lacks an alternative, although it stressed that Lufthansa must still change its attitude. “The workers of all the airlines of the consortium must be protected against dismissal and be able to have faith that the management is ready to embark on a joint course, “said UFO representative Nicoley Baublies at the end of the round of negotiations.

Both unions and employers aspire to reach an agreement before June 25, when an extraordinary meeting of Lufthansa shareholders will be held to decide on the rescue of the airline, which has already been approved by the group’s board of directors.

The rescue plan agreed with the German Government and renegotiated with the European Commission (EC) foresees that the group of airlines, hard hit by the pandemic, receive 9,000 million euros in aid, while in exchange the German State will become the majority shareholder.

Lufthansa will no longer be listed on the DAX 30 in Frankfurt from June 22 due to the drastic fall in its shares, after suffering a net loss of 2.1 billion euros in the first quarter of the year.