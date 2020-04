Europe’s largest air transport group, the German company Lufthansa, is currently losing a million euros “per hour” as a result of the coronavirus and will need public “support”, its director Carsten Spohr said in a video message sent to employees.

“We will not be able to overcome this ever-growing crisis without state support,” Spohr said in this internal video released Wednesday night that . consulted on Thursday. “We lose about a million euros an hour,” adds Spohr.