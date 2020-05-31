After several days of negotiations, the German airline group Lufthansa It has accepted the rescue plan renegotiated with the European Commission (EC), which had imposed strict conditions on the package. The agreement contemplates that the German State will inject 9,000 million euros into the company in exchange for a 20% stake, which will make it the largest shareholder.

Sources of the airline reported the decision, which must still be submitted to its supervisory council, and which will involve transferring several ots slots ’- take-off and landing rights in certain time zones – at the airports of Frankfurt and Munich.

The rescue plan agreed last Tuesday between the German government and Lufthansa, after intense negotiation, had been put on hold pending a second round with Brussels.

The airline group postponed approval of the plan on Wednesday, as representatives of the German executive and the EC continued their talks on the package.

The most controversial point was that related to Slots, since Luthansa considered that giving up those rights in Frankfurt and Munich weakens it as an axis of international connections.

Finally, according to the statement issued tonight, the group, made up of Swiss, Austrian and Eurowings airlines, agrees to transfer up to 24 landing or takeoff slots between the two airports. This option will be maintained for at least a year and a half, according to that text.

The Government will not influence decisions

The rescue agreed between the airline and Berlin foresees that it will receive 9,000 million euros (about 9,800 million dollars) of public aid and that the German State will enter its capital, although without influencing the company’s decisions.

The German state will thus become the majority shareholder of Lufthansa, which until March suffered an operating loss before extraordinary 1,200 million euros (about 1,310 million dollars) due to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The direct participation in the company will be 20% and will be done through the subscription of shares in a capital increase. This stake is below the blocking minority with which the Government could veto some company decisions.

Furthermore, the German State can increase your participation at Lufthansa 5%, up to 25% of capital plus one share, through the purchase of debt convertible into common shares to protect the company in the event of a hostile takeover bid.