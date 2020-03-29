Ludwika Paleta creates controversy by confessing that she has never vaccinated her children | Instagram

Polish actress of Mexican nationality Ludwika Paleta has generated a great controversy after confessing that don’t believe in vaccines so she has never vaccinated her children and they do not stop critics.

In the latest edition of the renowned CARAS magazine the beautiful actress had the opportunity to go out on the cover page and made a exclusive interview that has become a great controversy.

In one part of the interview, Ludwika confessed that she is a alternative mother and she has never vaccinated her children Nicholas, Barbara Y Sebastian so they only take homeopathic.

I do not want to be controversial, but I am one of those who have not given a single vaccine to my babies, “says the actress in the interview.

Despite this, he declared that this is why this more aware of the state of health of their three children.

This confession made a great wave of comments and criticism towards it, so the users of twitter they started calling her irresponsible and she became trend.

The reason why it started to be so criticized It is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that they would be more likely to be infected by the virus as they are not protected by any vaccines that children require.

On the other hand his eldest son, 21 years old if you received all His vaccinations, but having battled with his other two children, he decided to take different measures.

We had a hard time having our babies, “revealed the actress and commented that with her husband Emiliano she lost several pregnancies.

One of the diseases that is of more concern nowadays is measles, since they have registered several cases in the last weeks and children are more likely to become infected.

