Your browser does not support iframes.

The actress Ludwika Palette She congratulated the Mexican teachers with a photo in which she appears when she participated in the 1989 soap opera “Carousel.”

In Mexico on May 15 all teachers are celebrated, so Ludwika Paleta published the message on her Instagram account: “Happy teachers day. To all! Those of the school and those of the life ”.

He also shared a photo in which she appears with her character of María Joaquina Villaseñor accompanied by the actress. Gaby rivero, who gave life to the teacher Ximena.

“Carousel” was undoubtedly a soap opera that catapulted the career of Ludwika and Gaby Rivero. Despite the fact that the character of María Joaquina was that of a rich, selfish girl, who made fun of her classmates all the time, she became very popular because as the chapters progressed, she became a good companion.

Ludwika’s performance in the soap opera, directed by Pedro Damián, made her win in 1990 the TVyNovelas award for Best Child Actress.

On her social networks, the Mexican actress often shows the importance that television production had in her career, since she constantly publishes photos or videos of herself. For example, in 2018 he posted the video introducing the show and wrote, “Look what they sent me! It seems from prehistory ”.

Another image that he shared in 2017 and that undoubtedly caused a stir on social networks, was an old one in which he appears alongside Pedro Javier Nursery, who gave life to Cirilo, the eternal lover of María Joaquina, who always mistreated him.

But without a doubt the moment in which he showed his affection for “Carousel” was in 2015 when several members of the cast met. Before the meeting Ludwika published very excitedly, “Today I am going to see my ‘Carousel’ friends again after 26 years.”

And later he shared the images of the meeting along with a very special one in which he appears together with Pedro Javier Vivero.

For her part, Gaby Rivero has also shown her appreciation for the character of the teacher Ximena, especially because it was a role she wanted very much to obtain.

In an interview with La Silla Rota, the actress told the story of how she managed to participate in “Carousel”, “I came from doing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Cinderella’ in the theater when they called me to do the casting for Carousel I accepted. It was funny because the day of the test was my birthday and when I blew out the candle on the cake, my wish was that they give me the paper ”.

When the soap opera was broadcast, many children wanted a teacher like Ximena, however, the actress relates that there was a lot of difference between her and her character, “I was not so candid, nor did I live for anyone like teacher Ximena for her students, I had my boyfriend and I was like any girl my age. The teacher, on the other hand, was like a fairy who arranged the lives of children “, also confessed that she herself designed the style of the teacher,” The look of the teacher with the long dress with boobies I believe, because I admired a lot to Lady Diana. “

See also:

Ludwika Paleta, Michelle Salas and other celebrities take out their interior chef in quarantine

On video: Ludwika Paleta showed off her best singing skills at a concert