Ludwika Paleta and Adamari López meet again after 20 years of ‘Friends and rivals’

That is why the actress alluded to that scene and wrote: “And 20 years later, the longest we got was to drink, myself, a glass of wine and Adamari water.” López reacted to this post from her friend with an emoji of a laughing face to tears with which she made fun of the situation.

Ludwika Paleta and Adamari López (Instagram)

Amigas y rivales debuted in 2001 on the Canal de las Estrellas and immediately became a sensation. Ludwika Paleta, Michelle Vieth, Angélica Vale and Adamari López were the four protagonists of the story by giving life to the roles of Jimena, Laura, Wendy and Ofelia.

Before this reunion, the cast of the telenovela had already met in 2018, in the program Un Nuevo Día where Michel Vieth, Rodrigo Vidal and Jonny Lozada attended the forum, while Gabriel Soto participated through a link. On that occasion, the great absentee was precisely Ludwika.