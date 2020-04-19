Although this year we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van BeethovenWe do not know for sure when it came into the world. December 16, 1770 is the probable, but not apodictic, date of his birth, which may have taken place on the 15th. Not without coquetry, the composer himself questioned some data of his birth certificate: for much of his life believed – or wanted to believe – that he had been born in December 1772.

Young Ludwig never failed to honor his eponymous grandfather, competent Kapellmeister (N. de la R.: chapelmaster, prestigious musician, and composer who leads the group of singers and instrumentalists responsible for church music and profane music in the Courtesan Feasts) at the Electorate Court of Cologne. But he disfigured the relationship with Johann, the mediocre and drunk tenor who played him as a father. Lying to himself a second time, Beethoven spread a legend about his noble origin. Thus, for a long time he seemed to attest to the fable that made him the illegitimate son of the King of Prussia: depending on the case, he ranged from referring to Frederick the Great and Frederick William II. (Like any theory that originates from fantasy, it had a drawback: the “van” of his surname, of Flemish origin, is not a true sign of nobility in the Netherlands, as is the case with the German “von”.)

Deepening an idea of Otto Ranke, Sigmund Freud He called the temptation to exalt our origin by inventing an aristocratic lineage “the neurotic family novel.” It was through that key that Maynard Solomon (New York, 1930) began to write the most attractive and controversial biography that we have to date of Beethoven. With debatable Freudian baggage he reconsidered the life of that genius who was once a withdrawn child and who soon became an extravagant and irascible adult. His book can be read as a psychoanalytic family novel in which neurosis is not lacking but melodrama is not lacking, and which is not incompatible with subtle forms of musical analysis.

In 1977, the American scholar published the first version of his study, which was soon available in Spanish translation. He prepared a new revised edition in 1998, after lighting the wick of the controversy about the probable homosexuality of Franz Schubert and to write another influential biography of Mozart. In the meantime, he had worked closely with the scholars who classified and edited the documentary heritage of Beethoven.

In search of the “heroic style”

The first part of the book of Solomon It reconstructs the composer’s childhood in a home environment ruined by an alcoholic father. He then continues with Beethoven’s adolescence in Bonn, describing his early musical advances under the guidance of the composer, organist, and conductor. Christian Gottlob Neefe. From that initial stage, in which he became intimate with the enlightenment circles of his hometown, the biographer highlights the importance of an extraordinary work, although little known: the Funeral cantata for the death of Emperor Joseph II (1790).

In 1792 Beethoven left for Vienna; her father would die seven weeks later. The capital of the Empire was hospitable to this virtuous pianist –and a great improviser– who would find illustrious teachers like Joseph Haydn and Antonio Salieri. He was soon surrounded by a series of protectors of the nobility like the prince Lobkowitz, Count Razumovsky, the Baron van swieten and the prince Lichnowsky. (A decade later, one of his piano students, the Archduke, joined this brotherhood. Rudolph of Austria.)

This first Viennese period runs until 1802: at that time, Beethoven settled the debt with the specters of Mozart and Haydn. Not without venturing far beyond, as its Trios, op. one, the Quartets, op. 18, the first three piano concerts and his first two symphonies. Or also piano sonatas like the “Pathetic” and the so-called “Moonlight”.

The discovery of the “heroic style”

The second Viennese stage is better known as the “heroic period”. In this phase a dramatic crisis and the irruption of a new style coincided. Evidence of that crisis is the famous Heiligenstadt’s will, dated October 6 and 10, 1802 and addressed to the two surviving Beethoven brothers. There a dejected composer He stated that only art had saved him from suicide and expressed his pain at the deafness that had begun to sadden his life.

(Beethoven’s hearing problems dated perhaps to 1796, but the first troublesome symptoms appeared only in 1798 or 1799. This ailment, which would become very serious during the last decade of his life, is revealed with a heartbreaking accent – but also somewhat rhetorical– in the Will we discussed.)

“The beginning of his deafness was the painful chrysalis in which his heroic style matured,” he summarizes. Solomon. Key work that marks the threshold of this phase, the Third Symphony, “Eroica” marks the composer’s orientation towards works of unprecedented ambition: from the opera Leonore (later renamed Fidelio *) up to the next five symphonies, each folding as a world with its own laws, apparently created from nothing.

Something similar happens with Quartets “Razumosvksy”, the Sonata to Kreutzer for violin and piano, the other two concerts for piano, the concert for violin and, among many other works, the sonatas “Walstein” and “Appassionata”. However, this inflection is not explained as a mere expansion of the classic Viennese style or as the autonomous progress of a personal language. On the contrary, it shows the extremely intelligent assimilation of French music from the revolutionary era (I mean authors like Cherubini, Méhul, Gossec or Grétry, whom Beethoven himself overshadowed and almost relegated to oblivion).

The political note was not lacking. In a gesture of personal pride and republican disappointment, the composer destroyed the inscription of the name “Bonaparte” on the cover of his Third Symphony. This famous episode occurred in May 1804, as soon as he learned that his honoree had proclaimed himself emperor. (Henceforth Beethoven would become rather francophobic. In 1815, for example, he would write a cantata –The glorious moment, op. 136– to celebrate the Congress of Vienna and the end of the Napoleonic wars.)

An enigmatic document: the “Letter to the Immortal Beloved”

Almost as important as Heiligenstadt’s Will is vehement Letter to the Immortal Beloved, written on July 6 and 7 of an unspecified year. To the despair of historians, the document also does not record the place where it was written or the recipient’s name. Just as we do not know the exact cause of Mozart’s death, it seems that we must resign ourselves to ignoring the identity of this “beloved immortal”.

At this point, there is almost no historian who does not demean himself as a sentimental detective. But Solomon proposes a categorical answer on the identity of the woman in question and on the year in which the letter was written: it seems reasonable to conclude that it was addressed to Antonie BrentanoMaiden Antonie von Birkenstock (1780-1869), which may be dated early July 1812. Why would it be important to confirm this? Because it is, perhaps, the only reciprocated passion in an alarming series of love rejections. On this topic, however, the consensus remains fragile.

Throughout his career, Beethoven managed to become independent in part from courtly and aristocratic patronage. New contractual forms were outlined, linked to the novelty of public concerts, the rise of publishers and the participation of members of the financial nobility or groups of connoisseurs in the musical field. Comparing offers and negotiating fees, the composer often assumed the unpleasant role of businessman. Meanwhile, we are witnessing the dissolution of the heroic period, which Solomon synchronized with the death of his brother Caspar Carl in 1815.

Upon his death Caspar Carl left a widow, Johanna and a 9 year old son, Karl. Beethoven immediately pretended to assume the exclusive tutoring of his nephew, starting a conflict with his mother that lasted more than a decade. (In 1826, Karl would attempt unsuccessful suicide.) Since he passed through the Landrecht courts, this tortuous history was profusely documented. In reconsidering this issue, Solomon discusses and qualifies an earlier essay: Beethoven and his nephew. A psychoanalytic study of their relationship (1954), of Richard and Edit Sterba.

The “late style”, which inaugurated in 1817 the Sonata “Hammerklavier”, covers prodigious works such as the last quartets and piano sonatas, the 33 Variations on a Diabelli Waltz and the vast Missa Solemnis. This phase of Beethoven’s music coincided in fact with his fight with Johanna for the custody of Karl: a fight that, behind a hostile facade, perhaps hid some dark form of love (such, at least, is the interpretation that enables the concept Freudian “ambivalence”).

The composer turned his gaze to the old ecclesiastical ways and accentuated his interest – his obsession, one would say – in counterpoint and polyphony, in particular in the form of flight. But the most famous composition of this time, the Ninth Symphony, hides a paradox: according Solomon it must be considered the culminating work of the heroic style, only written in reverse, in the manner of a brilliant anachronism.

Beethoven’s death on March 26, 1827 ends this biography: the author does not look out to explore the posthumous reception of a work that forever changed the rules of the 19th century musical game. However, it is difficult to say goodbye to this book, which, with its successes and daring, managed to become a classic: perhaps because the dialogue of Solomon with documentary sources he exhibits the right doses of commitment and skeptical reserve, and thus becomes more exemplary than the intrinsic value of his interpretations.