Ludwig Ahgren breaks Twitch subscription record

04/14/2021 at 9:24 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Onlookers saw him eat, play, and even sleep on a bed that looked like a red sports car. After streaming on Twitch non-stop for 31 consecutive days, Ludwig Ahgren has broken the website’s record for having the most paying subscribers. A few hours ago Ludwig had 282,847 subscribers, and the number continues to increase.

The previous record was set in 2018, when Tyler “Ninja” Blevins amassed 269,154 subscribers. Ninja tweeted his congratulations to Ludwig, 25, saying that “records are destined to be broken”. At the beginning of the “subaton” (short for subscription marathon), each new subscription added 10 seconds to Ludwig’s broadcast.

He initially thought he would broadcast for 24 to 48 hours, according to the New York Times, but as the count increased, so did the length of his live broadcast. A month later and possibly with no end in sight, it stopped broadcasting Tuesday night. On his last day of broadcasting, he donated $ 5 from each new subscription to charities. It is not yet known how much he had raised.