Singer Ludmilla performed at her home on Friday (24) and became one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. Even falling into the pool, she continued to sing and showed attunement to the woman, Brunna Gonçalves, to whom she dedicated a song. See below the videos of such moments!

Ludmilla fulfilled what was promised and sang the song “Planos Impossíveis”, by Manu Gavassi, in a pagode version during his live this Friday (24). However, during the performance of the hit by the singer from São Paulo – and now a finalist in the “BBB20” -, Brunna Gonçalves’ wife ended up falling into the pool of her house, by distraction. Good-natured, the artist herself showed the moment on her social networks. “I tried, Manu”. See below!

Ludmilla fell into the pool during the live and simply continued singing afterwards she perfect hahahahaha

April 24, 2020

Fans praise the singer’s dedication: ‘Professionalism’

Even wet after falling into the pool, Ludmilla sang again, without even changing her clothes. The young woman’s dedication to the presentation earned praise on social media. “Good thing she didn’t get off the jump, she rocked,” wrote one. “It was amazing to see your control and professionalism even in the face of adversity, you overcome the challenges and make yourself beautiful, falling into the pool just showed that you never let the show stop, congratulations”, praised another internet user to the artist,

prestigious in a recent show by ex-BBB Bianca Andrade. “This is professional. Ludmilla is to be congratulated !! He fell, came back and followed the dance. Good, Lud”, congratulated a third party.

Ludmilla’s wife participates in live and web approves: ‘Best couple’

The dancer Brunna Gonçalves, with whom Ludmilla

she has been married since December last year, she also participated in the presentation and even won a kiss from the artist. At the end of the song “Cheiro Bom do Seu Cabelo”, released on her new EP, “Numanice”, Brunna got a kiss and a question from her girlfriend (check below!). “Did you like, Bru, the song I made for you?”, Asked the funkeira,

who organized a surprise, including jewelry as a gift, on the woman’s 25th birthday, celebrated this week. “Obvious”, assured the dancer. Internet users reacted excitedly to the scene with comments like “Lindas”, “Best couple” and “Most beautiful couple of all”.

Best Live … Best Couple @brunnagoncalves and @Ludmilla ….

Best Voice @Ludmilla …. # LiveDaLud pic.twitter.com/sz08agK27u – Chintia_brumilla (@ CintiaD15568233)

April 24, 2020

Anitta mentions fight with Ludmilla in live interview

During a video broadcast interview with Maurício Meirelles,

Anitta talked about the disagreement with Ludmilla. The two singers became involved in a controversy due to the authorship of “Onda Diferente”, launched in partnership by them last year with the rapper Snopp Dogg. “I didn’t do anything. When I’m wrong, I apologize. When I do something wrong, I feel bad. I went to talk to Pabllo (Vittar). I’m fine. I’m very happy even,” said the interpreter of “Bola. Twerk it”.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

