Ludmila da Silva extends his contract with Atlético de Madrid until 2024

03/25/2021 at 17:41 CET

EFE

Atlético de Madrid announced on Thursday the agreement to extend the contract of the Brazilian international Ludmila da Silva until 2024.

The forward, who was linked to the mattress entity until 2023 since the previous renewal of her contract, extended her commitment to Atlético de Madrid for one more year. “I’m very happy to be here, I feel at home”He said in statements that the Madrid club’s website includes.

Ludmila da Silva arrived at Atlético de Madrid in August 2017. In all this time, she has become one of the most important players of the mattress team, key in achieving the 2018 and 2019 league titles and the Spanish Super Cup in 2021.

In this campaign, her 16 goals and 6 assists make her the rojiblanca top scorer and the second best assistant, behind the Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos. “I have been here for four years and I think that in these four years I have worked a lot. I want to continue learning and helping the club,” he said.