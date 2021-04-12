Lucy Liu will play the villain Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Surprise incorporation to the cast of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “. Following the news of the arrival of Helen Mirren to the DC universe to play the villain Hespera, it is confirmed that another actress will accompany Mirren in her misdeeds against Billy Batson and the Shazam-family.

As they comment from Variety, actress Lucy Liu will play Kalypso, Hespera’s sister. As with the previous character, there is no clear equivalent in the DC universe for these characters but in Greek mythology they are the daughters of the Greek god Atlas, which does connect with the mythology of Shazam as it is one of the initials of his name. when referring to the deity that confers his resistance to the champion of the Magician. With this incorporation, the fury referred to in the film’s title takes shape.

In Liu’s resume we have the series “Ally McBeal” or the two installments of “Charlie’s Angels.” He has also worked with Quentin Tarantino in the “Kill Bill” film duo.

For “Shazam! Fury of the Gods ”director David F. Sandberg returns along with the main cast led by Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his superhero counterpart. The script is being written by Henry Gayden and its premiere is scheduled for June 2, 2023, a date that still feels a bit too far to close cast members.

Via information | Variety