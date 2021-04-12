Lucy Liu will be the villain of Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Not everything is the Snyderverse or the Flash multiverse. Warner Bros. is determined to continue its individual franchises for the heroes that have worked for it in the past. One of them is Shazam! – 88%, who are already signing the actors they will need for their sequel. The newest addition to the cast is actress Lucy Liu, who has been confirmed as another villain in the movie about DC’s magical hero.

According to Variety, Lucy Liu has joined Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The film will feature the action actress as Kalypso, a character who will be the sister of Hespera, another deity who will be played by Helen Mirren. Both are daughters of Atlas, a mythological being from which the protagonist derives one of his powers and whose letter makes up his superhero name. Very possibly that is a reason for conflict in the plot.

Both actresses are the most recent to join the project, which will see Zachary Levi return as the adult version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who possesses the magical abilities to become Shazam. David F. Sandberg also returns to the film to direct, as he did in the first installment. Everything seems to indicate that production could begin at the end or the middle of this year.

We haven’t seen Liu in a big-budget action movie for a while. She is probably best remembered as O-Ren in Kill Bill, the Japanese crime leader and one of the five female killers on the protagonist’s to-do list. Or she may also be remembered as one of the three super agents of Charlie’s Angels, along with Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore.

Shazam, as they surely remember, ends with Billy’s family acquiring the same powers as him and becoming superheroes by invoking the same name. The film had nods to the appearance of Mister Mind and the return of Dr. Sivana in its post-credits scene, but it seems that the plans for the sequel will not yet explore the union of those two villains, but will introduce new characters.

The interesting thing here will be to see if there is any kind of communication between the creative team of Shazam: Fury of the Gods and that of Black Adam. A possible fight between the two has been advanced in the past by the producers, but it had been ruled out until a third film, this because it had been difficult to start production on the film with Dwayne Johnson. However, if that film receives a good response and there is a way that the tones of both can be coupled, chances are that we will see them together in the future.

This will not be the first time that Liu has approached the world of superheroes. Previously, he had directed an episode of the Luke Cage series for Netflix. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is scheduled to release in June 2023, so we should expect nothing but casting or plot news in the coming months. It is Black Adam who just started filming on the weekend.

