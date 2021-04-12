Lucy Liu will be the villain of Shazam: Fury of the Gods – Tomatazos

Not everything is the Snyderverse or the Flash multiverse. Warner Bros. is determined to continue its individual franchises for the heroes that have worked for it in the past. One of them is Shazam! – 88%, who are already signing the actors they will need for their sequel. The newest addition to the cast is actress Lucy Liu, who has been confirmed as another villain in the movie about DC’s magical hero.

According to Variety, Lucy Liu has joined Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The film will feature the action actress as Kalypso, a character who will be the sister of Hespera, another deity who will be played by Helen Mirren. Both are daughters of Atlas, a mythological being from which the protagonist derives one of his powers and whose letter makes up his superhero name. Very possibly that is a reason for conflict in the plot.

Both actresses are the most recent to join the project, which will see Zachary Levi return as the adult version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who possesses the magical abilities to become Shazam. David F. Sandberg also returns to the film to direct, as he did in the first installment. Everything seems to indicate that production could begin at the end or the middle of this year.

