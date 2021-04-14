Lucy Liu will be the villain of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ and the director celebrates it with a nod to ‘Kill Bill’

Warner Bros. continues to prepare one of the projects that is generating the most expectations when it comes to expanding the DC Extended Universe, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. The film will continue the adventures of the superhero who is actually a child played by Zachary Levi who gives the title to the original 2019 film and which brought so much success to the company. The mission of repeating the formula is complicated and that is why they are in charge of increasing the expectation with new names that are joining the cast. Variety has now made it known that actress Lucy Liu (‘Charlie’s Angels’) will be cast in the role of one of the main villains, Kalypso..

So Liu will form the antagonistic tandem with the recently announced Helen Mirren, who will play Hespera.. Both, as sisters that they are, are daughters of the god Atlas in the DC universe, so the project already guarantees in advance that it will have two luxury villains. Recall that part of Shazam’s power comes from Atlas, specifically he shares his resistance with him, to which must be added the power of Zeus, the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Salomon, the speed of Mercury and the courage of Achilles to complete. all his display of superpowers.

In addition to Mirren and Liu, the original cast of ‘Shazam!’ will return for its sequel. Zachary Levi is joined by Asher Angel as his teenage alter ego Billy Batson and the role of the also announced Rachel Zegler remains to be seen. They will be reunited by David F. Sandberg, who also repeats in the role of director from a script by Henry Gayden, the same writer from the original libretto.. And Sandberg himself was the first to rejoice at the addition of Lucy Liu.

Gave him an original welcome

David F. Sandberg has shared with everyone his joy at having Lucy Liu to be one of the villains in the film. The director wanted to give her an original welcome on social networks, referring to one of the roles for which Liu is mainly known. The actress was also the villain of volume 1 of ‘Kill Bill’ giving life to the legendary O-Ren Ishii. Through a somewhat macabre montage of one of his most shocking scenes in which the character beheads Tanaka, the director changed his severed head for that of Zachary Levi to play the little joke and welcome him at the same time. Is it also an indication of what we will see in this sequel?

pic.twitter.com/TSh5dMqAWt ? David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 12, 2021

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.