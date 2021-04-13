Lucy Liu, the villain of ‘Shazam! The fury of the gods’

The film will arrive in June 2023Liu teams up with Helen Mirren to face the character of Zachary Levi

‘Shazam !: Fury of the Gods’ just added to Lucy Liu to your cast. According to Variety, Liu will join the Hespera of Helen mirren like his sister Kalypso, and both will be in charge of standing up to Billy Batson’s alter ego, whom he plays Zachary levi.

Both Hespera and Kalypso don’t have an obvious counterpart in DC, but the characters are from Greek mythology, daughters of the titan Atlas. This is especially relevant because Shazam’s powers are derived from different legends, most of them hailing from Ancient Greece. The hero has the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. This connection, between the wizard Shazam and the titan Atlas, is likely behind two of Atlas’s daughters becoming villains in the 2019 film’s sequel.

Last October, the news – unofficial – was advanced that the second part could feature a trio of villainous sisters. The three will have different ages, and in fact the source from which the rumor came, pointed out that Helen Mirren herself would be in charge of embodying the oldest, as she has finally been. We will see if there is finally a third signing.

The next ‘Shazam!’ will be part of Warner / DC’s more recent expanded universe project, alongside ‘Black Adam’, the film centered on Shazam’s arch nemesis. Dwayne johnson He will play the title villain in the film that has finally started shooting. This story with Johnson as the main will hit theaters on July 29, 2022, a year before seeing the new Shazam adventure, which is scheduled for June 2, 2023.

