Complicated, very complicated to pronounce the name of the first film by Noah Hawley without ending it, at least in our heads, with a “… with diamonds” in reference to the famous Beatles song. A song that some say is about LSD, others -including the Beatles themselves- that about a simple hallucination. On that question it seems that Noah Hawley, originally known for being the creator of the television ‘Fargo’, has established himself …

… but that has derived, or perhaps degenerated into the creator of ‘Legin’, perhaps, soon to be launched, the adaptation of a more stimulating as well as frustrating Marvel work. ‘Lucy in the Sky’, the film, seems to confirm this drift between the stimulating and the frustrating: Between the work that attends a story -Fargo- and the story that attends a work -Legin-. What some would say is, the difference between telling a story or jerking off your head, well.

Go ahead that Noah Hawley deserves respect, at least, for trying. For trying to do something different, even though ‘Lucy in the Sky’ seemed like a film of little depth and difficult to appreciate. For trying to convert what in power could have been a desktop telefilm into a full-fledged film. For trying to give dignity and self-esteem to a story that, as you guess, perfectly, would not have to be proud.

That is the original nature of ‘Lucy in the Sky’, we suspect, until the project fell into the hands of the aforementioned Hawley in the same way that ‘Prometheus’ went through those of Damon Lindelof: A change of bodywork, of many of the pieces of its engine but still being the same original vehicle. Or why, sometimes, it is better to start from scratch than to revise for the last time what has already been sufficiently disfigured with all the previous revisions.

However ‘Lucy in the Sky’ would not be as much as ‘Prometheus’, in which Ridley Scott’s experience played very in favor of the balance, but rather as the sequel to it, ‘Covenant’, in which the experience Ridley Scott played rather against him. They are two films in one fighting each to have its moment of glory, as if James Gray’s ‘Ad Astra’ was fighting all the time with Morten Tyldum’s ‘Passengers’ within the same space.

Especially in her first half, Natalie Portman emulates Brad Pitt as an astronaut in the midst of an existential crisis. What to do on Earth after touching the stars? How can we even match that feeling with which the film opens? But nevertheless, as it happens in ‘Passengers’, the film throws the stone and hides the hand and the couple issues, in this case a love affair, stand in a much more interesting premise without them.

And it is that although everything, in theory, is part of the same set, it is evident that Noah Hawley is much more motivated playing with the extraordinary rather than with the earthly, leading to that obtuse and contradictory instability of films that do not they have clear what to count. ‘Lucy in the Sky’ is torn between the search for an afterlife and the underline of the here below, pretending to travel an alternative that nevertheless leads us to the same place.

Despite some efforts by Hawley himself, or one like Natalie Portman almost always dedicated to the cause, it is as if ‘Lucy in the Sky’ could not escape herself and her condition as a telefilm, luxurious that I do. Like that same movie of ‘Alien’ that does not want to be ‘Alien’ … while still being ‘Alien’, and that beyond being good or bad, it is as stimulating as it is frustrating because it insists on trampling on everything it leaves behind. glimpse that it could have been …

… but he has only dared to insinuate. That after reaching the stars as a God, it seems that he is content to live on Earth as a mere mortal, moreover, without ceasing to constantly remind us that at some point he was a God. That we are not worthy of the stars that at one point were her friends. That, like Gully Foyle, he is as anxious to have a company as he is, and he also misses the solitude of space.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



