A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after becoming infected with the new coronavirus, making him the first relevant victim of COVID-19 within this traditional Japanese sport, the National Sumo Association announced.

Shobushi, a lower-ranking fighter who belongs to the Takadagawa team in Tokyo, succumbed on Wednesday after fighting more than a month against the disease.

He had started having a fever on April 4 and 5 but had not contacted local health services since the line was constantly busy, the sumo Association explained in its statement.

He was rejected in several hospitals, before entering an establishment in the capital on April 8, when he began to spit blood, he added.

A first test came back negative but on April 10 another test revealed the positive, after being transferred to another hospital, where he entered intensive care on April 19.

“We have no words when we think of the broken hearts of his family members,” said the head of the Japanese Sumo Association, who calls himself Hakkaku.

“It has had to be very painful to fight the disease for over a month, but as a sumo wrestler he persevered and resisted, fighting to the end,” added Hakkaku.

“We wish him now to rest in peace,” he added, thanking the medical staff for their care.

Before this death there had been some cases of COVID-19 in the lower grades of sumo and in a team master, in this sport in which the fighters widely exceed 100 kilos.

Being overweight is one of the risk factors for this disease.

The Japanese Association itself had announced in early May the cancellation of its next tournament and the project to organize the next one behind closed doors, all because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

