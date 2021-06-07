Lucky Luke comic review. A cowboy among cottons

The fastest cowboy in the West returns with a new adventure to remind us that he is more alive than ever. This April, from the hand of Ediciones Kraken, the album has arrived in Spain “Lucky Luke. A cowboy among cottons “. This corresponds to the Spanish edition of “Un cow-boy dans le coton”, which was originally launched last October by Achdé & Jul, who have long been in charge of cowboy adventures.

The social theme is once again present in this comic, to the point that the action is transferred to Louisiana. As the title points out, cotton fields are the central theme of this story, and due to the time in which the story is set, this leads us to the black slaves who were in charge of cultivating the plantation. Everything is caused by the unexpected news that Lucky Luke must be in charge of managing a cotton plantation.

After reading the comic, I have the feeling that I have had one more cowboy adventure but without really delving into any aspect. It is true that you have to applaud the theme. We have a black protagonist attached to the references to the civil war, with the consequent references to racism and slavery. All this with a “very Morris” style. It is the first time that a character of color has been given so much importance in a Lucky Luke comic, and you have to recognize the gesture, and even more, the such a clever way of approaching the subject of racism with such humor that characterizes the adventures of Lucky Luke so much.

Obviously, if we can be fine, we will quickly see that it is a very softened scenario. The comic does not seek to be a true reflection of what this whole situation was really like at that time. Had he done so, the harshness of the situation would have led to a very different comic. Quite the opposite. This comic seeks to address this matter with mostly comic situations, which take away the harshness of the matter. This is our Lucky Luke.

The biggest flaw, for my taste, in this adventure is the large number of actors who have placed. In addition to the novelty of the scene in which the action takes place, and the consequent appearance of new characters, the mistake of recovering a familiar face of the cowboy is made. Their presence never hurts, it is true, but in this particular case, there is still time for development. This results in a comic in which Lucky Luke doesn’t quite shine. At least not how I would like.

The spirit of Morris is very present. Even as usual, there will be plenty of references to other characters and people in the real world. Historical and social references that at the very least will give us a smile.

This is a good Lucky Luke story that will not disappoint fans. On a visual level, another wonder for the eyes of the character’s longtime fans. I even place it above the previous adventure that took Lucky Luke to Paris. Yes, maybe I think it is time to return Lucky Luke to his home. What’s more, I think you could follow the pattern of what happens with the adventures of Asterix. A story at “home” and another outside, to alternate.

In short, a new album more than recommended. This adventure will delight old readers more than new ones (it is not necessary to know anything prior about the character, but I would not place this comic as the perfect one to make a first reading of the character), but I still think that the story, with fewer elements, would have allowed better development of other plots.