Luckily, Ferrari will still keep its revered naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Ferrari has been using V12 engines since birth. The 125 S of 1947 already equipped a 12-cylinder under the hood, and since then it has been part of the essence of the cars of the firm of the prancing horse. However, internal combustion power sources are slowly being sent to graveyards, a difficult situation for manufacturers who are where they are today thanks to powerful large-displacement powertrains such as Ferrari.

Many thought that the introduction of the Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A, the company’s most powerful V12 road cars to date, was the latest cry of the engine. This block, known internally as “Type 140”, Has been produced by the Italian manufacturer since 2002, making its debut in the Enzo Ferrari and receiving its latest evolution in the aforementioned 812 Competizione, with 830 hp and 690 Nm and a red line at 9,500 rpm. These are impressive figures for such a large engine (6.5 l).

Ferrari V12 Type 140 engine

This V12 family has won a total of six awards in the “International Engine of the Year” competition. The first of these arrived in 2013. The slope used in the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (F140 FC) received the recognition of “Best high-performance engine” and “Best engine above 4.0 liters”. In the F12 TDF he repeated this last decoration in 2016 and 2017. And in 2018, the heart of the 812 Superfast (F140 GA) was recognized as “Best New Engine” and gave Ferrari another victory in the category “Best Engine above 4.0 liters ”.

In statements to Top gear, the commercial and marketing director of Ferrari, Enrico Galliera, confirmed that the company is trying to find new ways to keep the V12 running. “The atmospheric V12 is part of the company’s history,” he said, “and it is certainly the heart of Ferrari. So what we are doing, what we already did with this model [el 812 Competizione], is trying to identify ways to keep this engine alive ”. Well, does that mean Ferrari will go the electric assist route? Not necessarily.

Ferrari 812 Superfast engine compartment

Ferrari’s engineering team went to great lengths to upgrade the 6.5-liter V12 in a number of ways, including adding redesigned pistons and many new lightweight components such as titanium connecting rods or diamond-coated carbon (DLC) paddles, as well as a completely recreated intake and exhaust system. All this technology is derived from Formula 1, and although in Maranello they have already assured that their first 100% electric model will arrive in 2025, the company will do everything possible to keep its V12 alive.

Whether it returns in its current atmospheric, turbocharged or electrified form, Ferrari makes it clear that all options are on the table. But the main requirements are clear: it has to deliver top-notch performance, meet the latest emissions regulations, and deliver the sound that only a Ferrari with a V12 engine can deliver. The chief engineer of the house, Michael Leiters, says that, “definitely, we have to research and develop to maintain, as Enrico mentioned before, this pillar within Ferrari.”

Source: Top Gear