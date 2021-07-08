Luck, talent or both? Yalitza Aparicio talks about her fame and what she has done with it – El Sol de México

Why is Yalitza Aparicio famous? It is one of the questions that the Google search engine stands out as one of the most questioned and is that in the case of the Mexican, fame came to her suddenly, a situation that some argued was due to luck and others because of her talent, but what does it say Aparicio about it.

During her conference at the Jalisco Talent Digital 2021 event, the actress said that the popularity she gained thanks to Alfonso Cuarón’s film “Roma” and her Oscar nomination for Best Actress, was overwhelming to the point of wondering if she really deserved that place.

“I doubted whether I deserved what was happening around me due to the criticism I had of myself for being of indigenous origin, but the security that I was acquiring and the trust were the values ​​that made me move forward.”

Fame was unexpected and over time he had to learn to live with it especially now in an era where social networks have become the paparazzi of every day.

“The most difficult thing about fame is losing privacy, since now with social networks all people have opinions about your life, however, something positive is the constructive criticism that they pay to your career.”

However, the artist said that despite the obstacles she has faced, she has always been constant in reaching the goals she has set for herself.

The rejection prompted her

And it is that for Yalitza her brown skin and her ethnic features were the center of public scrutiny to the point that other artists also criticized her for it, but the native of Oaxaca turned this negative part around.

“The comments lead you to carry out a deep analysis of their background. When they talked about my skin color, they made me analyze what was behind the discrimination. That prompted me to focus on diversity.”

The enormous projection that the artist had after being nominated for the Oscars, made her think of the “privilege” she now had to make a call on issues such as discrimination or the lack of gender equality, which in her opinion are still valid in Mexico .

“I realized that if I had managed to be in this position, it was my responsibility to continue giving voice and make visible issues that have unfortunately become normalized in the country. It was an opportunity not to abandon people who grow up with limitations.”

According to the actress, in the end each of the comments end up being good, depending on how you react to them and what you do with them.

“All the comments are good, it depends on how you take them … you have to give visibility to the diversity we have and bet on it.”

Everyone can chase their dreams

Over the years, the actress has outdone herself, setting aside public scrutiny to show people who identify with her that there is no reason why someone should feel inferior to others.

Color, race or gender should not be an impediment to achieve what you want, taking as a source of inspiration his mother, who according to the Mexican, taught him to pursue and fight for his dreams.

“I would love for society to realize that we are all human beings, that we have rights that must be respected, beyond an idea that has been forged, that opportunities are limited by skin color or origin.”

Finally, social causes and activism have become his standard, since he considers that all social struggles go hand in hand, because they seek respect for their rights.

Ambassador, influencer and with a new movie

It was in 2018 when the Mexican became the first indigenous woman to receive an Oscar nomination. The following year she was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador thanks to her commitment in the fight against racism and her defense for gender equality and indigenous peoples.

In addition, she is the 69th woman in the world with the most influence on Twitter on the subject of technology and after three years of not accepting any film project, Aparicio will be in the new film “Presences” by Luis Mandoki.

The story centers on a man who returns to the cabin where he spent much of his childhood after experiencing painful losses, but soon after, his return will bring him paranormal experiences.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

After 9 arduous weeks of filming in Tlalpujahua, Michoacán and Jilotzing, State of Mexico, in which they had to overcome the complications of the pandemic, the film is finally in the process of pre-production and editing to prepare for its premiere in 2022.