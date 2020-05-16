Lucio Blázquez, the most famous tavern keeper in Spain, recovers after being hospitalized for 30 days by COVID-19, and is already preparing to open Casa Lucio

Lucio Blázquez, the most famous tavern keeper in Spain for his restaurant Lucio House, he recovers after being hospitalized for 30 days at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation for COVID-19, and you’re getting ready to open your business.

“We feel like it but not in a hurry (…) The worst thing is to open to close again. You have to recover from the disease first, there is a cure and that everyone, both the staff and the clients, have confidence and security, in addition to complying with the standards that the government says. That we will open with losses is certain, but we must try to lose as little as possible. And if you have to start from scratch, like 44 years ago, you start, “said his son Javier.

At the moment, they are studying the reforms necessary for the reopening.

As other restaurants are doing, Casa Lucio studies the home delivery of its stews “of a lifetime”, from meatballs, oxtail, croquettes, ratatouille, suckling pig, or tripe.

Lucio Blázquez, owner of the emblematic restaurant in Madrid, was released in mid-April after suffering COVID-19.

The businessman was hospitalized for a month in an Intensive Care Unit when his health condition became complicated by a pneumonia.

In 2008, the 87-year-old restaurateur successfully passed a heart attack that led him to be admitted to the Hospital de San Juan in Alicante.

Almost two months ago, he and his family said goodbye to his wife. María del Carmen García, with whom he was married for 59 years and had three children.

Your restaurant, Lucio House, is one of the most famous and recognized in all of Spain.

To taste the specialty of the house, the ‘eggs broken‘, Have come the King Juan Carlos; the former president of the USA Bill clinton and Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise.

Casa Lucio’s success has led the family to expand the business with restaurants Old Madrid, The Landó and The Pike’s Egg Tavern.

With information from El Mundo and Hello!