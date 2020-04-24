LUCINDA WILLIAMS – GOOD SOULS BETTER ANGELS

This 2020 will be for some one of the strangest years that they will have had to live, while for others it will undoubtedly be a horrible and sad year. The luck of being able to see or see Lucinda Williams live has disappeared. This 2020 promised a lot at a concert level, the Legend, the Azkena had hung posters made with love and dedication that made lovers of older sounds dream. Let’s hope that everything returns to normal and that next year or sooner we can return to dream of seeing our favorite musicians.

At the moment we are left with their imperishable and comforting music, it is precisely the moment to support them by buying their records as it will be their main source of income and the best way that our dreams can be fulfilled later. Lucinda returns then in the middle of a pandemic with a disc under her arm that she was in charge of presenting on a Tour that was going to land on the peninsula.

The one that many of us have raised within ourselves as the new priestess of music with American roots has made a work that seems to have been composed in these times of confinement, but it is not so since Lucinda recorded these songs before the coronavirus changed our lives. Those of us who could see her on Facebook interpret some songs from her living room already realized that these new compositions came from Lucinda’s soul and that they fit perfectly with the soundtrack of our lives in these days of uncertainty, sadness and reflection. His music is becoming increasingly swampy, it sounds more soaked in bourbon and chewing tobacco.

Miss Williams’ music has always been intense, not just ballads to cradle the boy, but now, in her fifteenth release, she has possibly just given birth to her most intense work. The crudest poetry about the reality of life accompanied by hard, aggressive guitars that Neil Young himself would not deny in his wildest facet. The work of guitarist Stuart Mathis is more than remarkable, it is overwhelming and perfect to accompany this dark work of our favorite blonde. Butch Norton on drums and David Sutton on bass complete the rest of the riders.

From the first song “You Can’t Rule Me” the tone is exposed in all its splendor, a cut that reminds me of horrors that marvel of composition that is “Dark Night” of the Blasters. And Dark Night could have perfectly titled this album, since from the cover the tonality is thrown over the listener’s eyes … What you are going to find here, what you are going to hear will tear your soul. !Watch out!

Lucinda spits out her lyrics, about liars, about lucifer, abusers, scavengers, murderers, the pain of depression, leaving behind her through twelve cuts a path of suffering where she has not left a puppet with a head, like a kind of Praying mantis from the south that leaves you devastated with an intense emotional fury that emanates from both his voice and his texts, backed by a band that rumbles like emaciated gunmen ready to kill for the mere fact of having put you in front of their path. But be careful, Lucinda is also a woman with hope and some of this leaves us with “When The Way Gets Dark”.

Miss Williams has just released possibly her best albums since that “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road”, not for nothing “Good Souls Better Angels” has the co-produced by Williams, Overby and Ray Kennedy, who worked with Williams that album wonder from 1998. It is also the first time that her husband and manager Tom Overby has been credited as a co-writer on many of the new songs.

It is surely an album that will be on every good list of this “unforgettable” year.

