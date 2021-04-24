Lucila Vit ignites passions with ‘spicy’ photo in bed

Lucila Vit has managed to gain great popularity, being a lover of exercise and sharing her secrets to maintain a good figure in the digital world, with its peculiar routines.

The beautiful Argentine model has once again stolen the attention of her more than one million followers on social networks, allowing her loyal fans to raise the passions in a very special place.

Read also: Club América: Karen Anel boasts rearguard without any clothes

Via Instagram, the television host broadcast the image where she appears lying on the bed in her underwear and in her hands a white flower, showing her great attributes in front of the camera.

“What plans do you have for these rest days?” He wrote.

This publication has obtained more than 14 thousand likes and more than 100 comments in the last hours, demonstrating the affection and appreciation for the lifestyle of the famous Argentine model Lucila Vit.

Read also: Aura Cristina Geithner captivates her followers with ‘spicy’ dance in a swimsuit (Video)