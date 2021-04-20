Lucila Vit gets ‘wet’ on the beach with a daring photo shoot

Lucila Vit, the beautiful Argentine model and influencer who has gained a lot of popularity on social networks thanks to her exercise routines and her great beauty, once again gave something to talk about with her new publication on social networks.

Lucila Vit, through her official Instagram account, fell in love with all her followers with a hot photoshoot on the beach with a black swimsuit, showing all her sensuality with the sunset in between.

These publications have more than 40,000 likes among all and with hundreds of comments that were amazed at the ‘gift’ that Lucila Vit gave them this Monday afternoon.

It should be remembered that María Lucila Vit Lepíscopo is a Chilean nationalized Argentine model and presenter born on February 28, 1985 in Rosario, Santa Fe, she is a fan of Rosario Central and practiced some sports such as field hockey and swimming, until she did a casting of modeling that changed her life.

