Lucila Vit gets ‘flirty’ and steals sighs with a tiny swimsuit (PHOTO)

The Argentine model, Lucila Vit, She has surprised her millions of followers on social networks by going from the most naughty in one of her most recent photos, generating a great response in a matter of hours.

With a tiny black two-piece bathing suit, the fitness model He showed off his shapely figure, the result of the physical effort he makes every day to look healthy and in the best way.

The publication has reached just over 80 thousand likes and close to a thousand comments that make it look spectacular and how good it looks.

In addition to modeling, Vit is a personal trainer and usually uploads routines on his social networks to help those who want to start in the world of fitness and who seek to exercise in their life.