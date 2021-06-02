Lucifer’s showrunners weigh in on Gwendoline Christie’s casting in the Sandman

A casting that aroused debate was the choice of Gwendoline christie to give life to Lucifer in the new series “The Sandman” from Netflix. A choice that many fans defended, but that many others criticized for the change it entails

The last to comment on this have been Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, the showrunners of the series “Lucifer” that was on the Fox network and that Netflix saved (which has also recently released the episodes of the second half of its penultimate season). Although some voices that were heard suggested the idea of ​​also using the actor Tom Ellis, also taking advantage of the fact that both series are from Netflix, Henderson and Modrovich have supported the choice of Christie.

Henderson told Collider that he believes Christie is an “incredible” choice for the role, adding that she will bring “a completely different tone” to the character of Lucifer that Tom Ellis did in his series.

The character of [los] Sandman comics is a very different character, I think choosing someone who has such a different energy… I think it’s just amazing. I’m dying to see the first image of her in character. Couldn’t be happier.

These words are very much in line with what Neil Gaiman explained. Shortly after Christie’s cast as Lucifer was announced, Gaiman explained the differences between The Sandman’s version of the character and that played by Ellis, stating that “Lucifer’s theology and cosmogony are a far cry from Sandman’s.” ensuring that it was difficult to adapt the version of Lucifer in the series of “The Sandman”.

When Collider suggested that Lucifer’s version of Christie should wear a “wonderful outfit” to match Ellis’s, Henderson responded:

I hope so. I’d like to see the adventures of Gwendoline Christie and Tom Ellis both playing different versions of Lucifer on a road trip together.

Modrovich supported the idea, playfully asking for a “movie” with the two versions of Lucifer.

Co-created by Neil Gaiman, Mike Dringenberg, and Sam Kieth, the DC Comics iteration of Lucifer Samael Morningstar was inspired by biblical lore and first appeared in 1989’s The Sandman # 4 (Vol. 2). reigning in Hell, Lucifer ceded control of the kingdom to Morpheus, aka Dream of Infinity. Mike Carey wrote Lucifer’s solo comic series, which ran between 2000 and 2006, chronicling the character’s various adventures after leaving his kingdom.

