‘Lucifer’: The sixth season has a new character that is almost discarded and the most expensive episode of the series

One weekend and many fans have already aired season 5b of ‘Lucifer’ and they return to the infernal withdrawal syndrome that will accompany them until the premiere of the sixth and final season. And it is that this Friday, May 28, Netflix has launched a series of diabolical episodes that have known very little, six chapters loaded with surprising twists that leave the series in a very warm spot. Thus Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, showrunners of this fiction, Small details of the next thing are already advancing, a farewell for which we now confirm the level has been raised (at least economically speaking).

Modrovich and Henderson have not advanced too much but they have confessed, in statements to TV Line, that season 6 comes from the hand of the most expensive episode of the series and that we will make a temporary jump towards the final end. These brushstrokes join the two new characters that have already been announced for these episodes: Rory, the rebel angel played by Brianna Hildebrand, and Sonya, played by Merrin Dungey, a policewoman who will form a bond with Amenadiel (DB Woodside) . Will any of these new additions be the mysterious character Modrovich and Henderson just gave a special wink to?

Apparently, in reference to whether season 6 has given them the opportunity to bring in a character that they initially thought to discard, the aforementioned duet assures that “there is a new character that was not going to be part of season 5. A completely new character“. Modrovich and Henderson have not wanted to specify, so it is not known if they will be talking about Rory or Sonya, but from their response, which starts with” oh, that’s good “praising the journalist’s question, the signing can be interpreted as having some importance.

The final goodbye

Henderson already confirmed in his day that the sixth season of ‘Lucifer’ It consists of 10 episodes that will close the plot as it deserves, a trip that almost remains halfway after the cancellation of Fox, but that will finally say goodbye to the hand of a carefully planned closure. And it is that the creators of this fiction have enjoyed extra chapters to conclude their plots, something that initially derailed their plans, but has ended up being a gift. “When we go from 10 to 16, [al principio] we think, “how do we do this?” But literally in three days it was the opposite: “How could we have told the story without these plots?”. [el cambio] It ended up giving us the opportunity to explore Lucifer in a primal version of himself, “says Henderson.