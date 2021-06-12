‘Lucifer T5B’ and the lie about the return of Charlotte Richards

The fifth season of ‘Lucifer’ has already reached its end in two installments. Now only the sixth and final season remains, which will also premiere on Netflix. But there is a detail that has not gone unnoticed among fans and that stars co-showrunner Joe Henderson, who has admitted to lying about the end of the season in multiple interviews.

We cannot complain that in a series starring the devil there is a bit of trolling after all, especially if it is to surprise us. Tricia Helfer made a surprise appearance as Charlotte Richards (Mother), an appearance that both Henderson and Ildy Modrovich kept secret. This is how Henderson clarified it on TV Line:

Much of God’s story is his relationship with Lucifer, but also with Mom, and by the way, I have lied in multiple interviews, saying that she would not come back, that “This is the whole story of God,” because I didn’t want anyone knew about it, so they could be surprised. We found it important to talk about the fact that she was right to be frustrated. She was the hero of her own story in season two, and God realized that maybe she needed to spend time in his world after she spent so much time in his. Allowing his wife to show him the things he needs to learn felt like a really nice reward for season two, but also growth for God this season. It was very important to us.

Charlotte (mother) is unlikely to make another appearance in season six and final, but both showrunners are happy with this new farewell to the character, and Helfer, from season two:

She is the greatest. We love her so much.

All 5 seasons of ‘Lucifer’ are now available on Netflix.

