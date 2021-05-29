The second part of the fifth season of ‘Lucifer’ has already reached Netflix and there are many who have devoured it without blinking. In it we see the confrontation between our beloved king of hell and his twin brother Michael to see who becomes the true God.

The series, canceled, revived and already confirmed as finished after the sixth season, has once again given us a great ending that, this time, prepares its great and definitive outcome.

We’re going to talk about it all so if you haven’t seen all the chapters yet, stop here because there are spoilers below.

‘Lucifer’ Season 5B: Ending Explained

In the final episode ‘A Chance At A Happy Ending’, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the gang are devastated after the death of Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). Also, Amenadiel (DB Woodside) and Lucifer know something mortals don’t: Dan never made it to heaven, which means he currently resides in hell. With this information, twin Michael (also Ellis) approaches Lucifer with a proposal: to return to rule the underworld while he takes heaven.

The plan does not come to fruition with Lucifer, so the fight continues to find out who the true God will be. Yes, the beloved daddy of the angels (played by Dennis Haysbert) decided to retire, leaving his warring sons to discover his replacement, and the heavenly vow is a day away.

Meanwhile, the demon Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) struggles to understand the death of Dan, the first loved one whose loss he has felt after developing a soul.

Helping Amenadiel and Linda pack Dan’s things, Maze breaks down in tears over an NSYNC t-shirt that reminds her of their time together. Amenadiel comforts Maze and tells him, “So that none of us would be sad we wouldn’t have met Dan, and we don’t want that. None of us. Like when Dan pulverized that gang? It was beautiful,” she tells him.

The loss makes Maze realize that the risk of losing someone is worth the joy of having them, and with that, he finally decides to give love a chance and reunites with Eve (Inbar Lavi).

Back at Lucifer’s apartment, Lucifer tries to calm Chloe about her guilt in Dan’s death, but it’s not that easy, and discovering Michael’s plan, as well as Dan’s fate, leaves her enraged. Then the angel Remiel arrives, who dies quickly in front of them.

It turns out that Michael, who thrives on fear, is resorting to murderous measures to put the rest of the angels on his team, with poor Remiel slain to send a message. Killed by the flaming sword, Chloe notices that there are no burn marks on Remiel’s clothing, which means Michael hasn’t gotten it to work yet, and there’s still a chance for them.

At the police station, Ella López (Aimee García) continues her crisis of faith and speaks to God, admitting that she no longer feels that he is there (which, without her knowing, is actually true). Looking for a sign, he finds it in Lucifer and Chloe, who ask him for help, and track two angels and Michael to a brewery. Pretending to be Michael, Lucifer intercepts an attempt to assassinate the mortal who has the last piece of the flaming sword.

Unfortunately, Michael arrives and kills the innocents anyway, and although Lucifer pleads with the angels to understand the reason, he seems of little use. In a last desperate attempt to save the world, Lucifer prepares Amenadiel, Mazikeen, and Chloe for a voting war.

Arriving at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Lucifer wastes no time mocking his brother and tries to win by taking a dance break. However, the vote does not go in Lucifer’s favor, with only Zadkiel, the angel of justice, supporting him. Bragged about his victory, Michael believes he has won … only to find that it is actually not as easy as claiming the powers of God.

Lucifer and Michael decide to fight to the death. After a rocky start, Lucifer seems to be taking the lead … until the angel of death Azrael appears and Michael kills Chloe by stabbing her. Chloe dies in Lucifer’s arms, leaving the devil devastated as Michael smirks at him. In a last-ditch effort to save Chloe, Lucifer decides to retrieve her from heaven, despite having previously been banished and knowing that he will die if he goes there.

The senseless murder also triggers a war between the angels, with Maze unleashing a group of demons on the celestials in all-out battle. Lucifer is in bad shape when he lands in the sky, but miraculously he is still alive thanks to the immortal ring he still owns.

Lucifer discovers that Lee, last seen in hell, gained access to heaven after letting go of his guilt, seeing his family, and finally allowing himself to break free from his loop of hell. Lee leads Lucifer to Chloe, and he convinces her to return to Earth, but to get her there, the devil sacrifices himself, gives her the ring of immortality, and lets himself die.

In his last words, he tells her, “I choose you, Chloe, because I love you.” While burning, Chloe revives on Earth, much to Michael’s surprise. Chloe then pins Michael to the ground and holds the sword against his throat. But just as she guesses the killing blow, Chloe hears a familiar voice … Lucifer is back, with a very … Divine voice.

It turns out that his sacrifice proved that he was worthy and is now God’s successor. With Michael accepting his fate and kneeling before his brother, Lucifer launches a killing blow and cuts his wings, leaving him on Earth. “In my time here on Earth I have learned that everyone deserves a second chance. Even me, even you,” Lucifer tells him.

As all the angels kneel before him, Lucifer victoriously raises the flaming sword and … See you in the final season.

