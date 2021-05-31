‘Lucifer’ reveals the song that could not be used in its musical episode

Given the narrative point ‘Lucifer’ is at, the song that has finally been left out suited him like a glove. And it is that God has finally come to take center stage in the series, in a season 5b full of conflict, which releases tension from the hand of a musical episode with songs such as ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by Queen or the song from ‘Les Miserables’, ‘I Dreamed a Dream’. Now the showrunners of this fiction, who found a second home on Netflix, have shared their disappointment at the lack of a specific musical moment that they would have loved to include.

Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson They say they wanted to use the mythical ‘Father and Son’ by Cat Stevens, a melody that in the minds of this creative team was ideal for structuring a duet between the main character played by Tom Ellis, Lucifer, and his father, God, played by Dennis Haysbert but Stevens himself denied using his theme for the scene. Modrovich has wanted to speculate about the motives of the singer and composer, in statements to The Wrap. “I totally respect him and his team because I think many feel the same about his music, and this is a different song for each person and it evokes many different things, so I think they don’t want to limit it to one image or experience. I think that is how he felt. I think he was like, ‘Look, it’s a song that speaks to so many people that I want to keep it at a point where everyone can relate to it.’“.

Tremendous luxury

Modrovich’s assumption points to the universality of Stevens’s theme, something very true, but it is tremendously weak if we remember that this song has been used several times and very successfully on the big screen. Two examples come to mind that undoubtedly stand out: the most recent starring a certain emotional scene built around the character of Michael Rooker in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’; and the perfect one: the one located also very close to the outcome of ‘Covert Radio’. This sequence, starring Tom Sturridge and Ralph Brown, is one of the roundest moments of a compact ending like few others, which has just finished off this remarkable and cute proposal signed by Richard Curtis.