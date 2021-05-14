‘Lucifer’ reveals the complete list of songs that are part of its musical episode

Hand in hand with the DC FanDome now we were able to enjoy a small preview of the musical episode that is hidden between those 10 chapters that make up the second part of the fifth season, a little more than two minutes in which the protagonists of ‘Lucifer’ They dance to the rhythm of Queen’s ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, a very appropriate theme taking into account all those corpses with which they run into in the series.

Now Netflix, a streaming platform that rescued this fiction headed by Tom Ellis after its cancellation by Fox, has been in charge of confirming, launching a tweet, the list of songs that the protagonists will sing in the middle of a plot that, judging by the selection, is going to be quite a roller coaster. Besides ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, we have ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Bad to the Bone’, ‘No Scrubs’, or the song from ‘Les Miserables’, ‘I Dreamed a Dream’.

The musical episode is just one of the novelties of season 5b, a return of ‘Lucifer’ that also has another powerful attraction: the introduction of God into the game, a character played by Dennis Haysbert, who as DB Woodside has advanced, is going to bring “chaos” to hell in Los Angeles.

“When God comes, there will be a lot of chaos. We continue literally two seconds from where we left off [en el 5×08], and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behave that way with his brothers because, as the oldest, he is supposed to be the one who has to set an example, and … he was not doing that! “

Goodbye luci

After running into many potholes along the way, ‘Lucifer’ is going to say goodbye after the not inconsiderable journey of six seasons that have resulted in “a wild journey full of ups and downs”, as Aimee Garcia, Ella in the series, has declared . “We were canceled, rescued, renewed thanks to our global fan base, we had to lock ourselves up during a pandemic and we have still managed to have fun and play thanks to our incredible ‘Lucifer’ family”, this is how this actress said goodbye once finished filming, melancholic day that Ellis will always remember thanks to the commemorative lighter that he takes from the series. As spectators we still have some way to go, but the beginning of the end starts this May 28 on Netflix.