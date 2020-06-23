In the case of ‘Lucifer’, the third goes the loss. After being canceled by Fox in 2018, Netflix came to her rescue by commissioning a fourth season and then a fifth, which was announced as the last in the series. However, that cancellation was too premature, since Tom Ellis will finally give life to the demon in a sixth installment.

Tom Ellis in ‘Lucifer’

Using the number that best fits the series, 666, the official Twitter account of ‘Lucifer’ has announced this renewal. Taking into account the precedents, in the publication it has been remarked that this time it will be the « final, final » seasonTherefore, it is not possible to wait for another last minute rescue that makes possible a hypothetical seventh round of episodes.

This sixth season was made possible after tough negotiations between Netflix and Ellis, as the actor made himself beg to reach an agreement with the platform. In late May, it was revealed that the protagonist and the American company had reached a meeting point, as Deadline indicated, months after the producers agreed to develop more chapters.

Affected by the break

Like all other American fictions, ‘Lucifer’ was forced to stop filming for its fifth season in March. Even so, we will not take long to see the new episodes of the series, because the first part of the fifth installment will land on the platform on August 21. After that date, we will have two other appointments with the devil, whom it is increasingly difficult to take for dead.