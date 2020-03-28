We continue to self-impose ourselves the exercise of musical and / or playful evasion to escape the drama that we are experiencing these days and that we try to ‘fight’ it from home but, above all and above all, that nobody forget this!, From hospitals , residences, supply surfaces and patrolling the streets. As I was saying, the exercise of ‘musical evasion’ lately is filling me with many pleasures in ‘Live’ format with what I like live music and how little I can lavish myself in rooms (when possible, of course …) and One of the initiatives that is filling me the most apart from the various ‘streamings’ of artists on Facebook and Instagrams from their sofa is that of the concerts offered by the platform Rockpalast. Today I will bring you the chronicle of LUCIFER, one of my favorite Occult Rock bands with one of the most fascinating creatures in dark music today, JOHANNA SADONIS!!!…

To begin with, Lucifer they are a fucking lick, and I’m not saying that because apart from the Sadonis meets the King Midas of Swedish rock’n’roll, Mr. Nicke Andersson, … far from it! Here, each and every one of its components is known to be essential in a band that is lively greased at 200%, as was recorded in the bolus offered for the Crossroads Festival 2018 offered by Live At Rockpalast and which served in 2018 to defend his Lucifer II.

The doomy and sabbathico start with Faux Pharaoh I anticipated the great song that gives me the most about the band and that is none other than “Abra Cadabra”, his hymn, the song by which we would all obey the dark orders of Johanna and it is that… what a download of decibels in a retro key !. Anyway, I will not go theme by theme but point out that two excellent covers were worked, the expected and torrid Dancing With Mr. B of the Stones and an amazing Take Me Away from…Paul Stanley!!! that Sadonis It imposes its brand on you. Regarding the rest, classic after classic friends did not miss his two most recent balls. Phoenix and proto metal trotter from California Son with which they closed the bolus, as well as “Aton”, “Anubis” and “Eyes in The Sky” reeking of Iommi on all four sides, a Dreamer as epic and sinister as fucking live epatador with that mirada lost ’look in the Avernus that always seems to have the frontwoman of LuciferIn conclusion, an unbeatable setlist and a band dedicated to the dark and late seventies cause, I have to make a special mention to Nicke since from his time with Entombed I didn’t see him play the drums live and used to seeing him in front with Hellacopters, Imperial State Electric, etc, … witness how precise it is (it looks like a metronome!) and the punch it has, because it literally leaves the skin, is appreciated.

Last year they returned to Rockpalast But that is another story that we will tell shortly if this situation #YoMeQuedoEnCasa persists and the German channel likes to broadcast it …