‘Lucifer’ confirms the return of this character

9 months has taken to gestate the second part of the fifth season of ‘Lucifer’, that finally returns to Netflix with eight new episodes next Friday, May 28. The platform launched the trailer on May 1 and we anticipated a divine confrontation for the throne of God after his descent to Earth and his retirement plans. With the emotion, there are certain details of that video that went unnoticed and from Popculture they point out that, although brief, the appearance of Eva (Inbar Lavi) at minute 1’40¨ could indicate that the character has returned for something more than a cameo parting.

And it is that after being canceled and rescued, season 6 will be the final closure for the series starring Tom Ellis and will also be broadcast in 2021 and that is why the fans hope that from now on we will see many returns to dismiss in conditions to certain characters. Let us remember that Eve is the biblical Eve from the Book of Genesis, who left Adam and heaven in season 4 to accompany Lucifer on Earth. Here, and after starting an affair with Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Eva goes off to explore the world and find her new self. However, Lavi is back and appears kissing Maze in the trailer and in a hospital room in some of the promotional photos that the streaming platform has released dried of episode 13, ‘A Little Harmless Stalking’, and it could mean that Eva is back to help Maze finally get a soul.

Season six

With the fifth very close to concluding with a simultaneous premiere of all the remaining episodes at the end of this week, eyes are already on the sixth season that will have 10 chapters of which all the titles have already been revealed although we do not know when it will hit our screens. The series has already concluded filming for good and has gone into post-production. We leave you the name of all the future chapters to whet your appetite:

– 6×01: Nothing Ever Changes Around Here

– 6×02: Buckets of Baggage

– 6×03: Yabba Dabba Do Me

– 6×04: Pin the Tail on the Baddie

– 6×05: The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar

– 6×06: A Lot Dirtier Than That (Much dirtier than that)

– 6×07: My Best Fiend

– 6×08: Save the Devil, Save the World

– 6×09: Goodbye, Lucifer (Goodbye, Lucifer)

– 6×010: Partners’ Til the End